Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after buying an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $174.92 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

