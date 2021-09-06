Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $157.26 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.