Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

RY opened at $103.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

