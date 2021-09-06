Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $382.11 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

