Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,018 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $113,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

