Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,995 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.