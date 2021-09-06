Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $265.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

