Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

NYSE BIG opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

