BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00809514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048258 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

