Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,304.45. The company had a trading volume of 196,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,193.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.