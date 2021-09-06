Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.58 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00494427 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003679 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01005171 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

