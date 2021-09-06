Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $343.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,444. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.45. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

