Bp Plc Has $12.06 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,839 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $799,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $96.98. 5,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,711. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.