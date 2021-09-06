Bp Plc Has $13 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $276.65. 648,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $280.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

