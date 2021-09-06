Bp Plc Sells 40,315 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $121.37.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
