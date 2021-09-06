Bp Plc Sells 40,315 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $121.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

