Bp Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.43. 1,150,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

