Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 17,510 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,828. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

