Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock remained flat at $$44.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,472,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

