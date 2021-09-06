Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,962 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.80. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

