Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. 5,330,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

