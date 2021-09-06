Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $429.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

