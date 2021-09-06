Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $531.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

