Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.87 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

