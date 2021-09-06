Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,316 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $171.06 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

