Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

