Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

