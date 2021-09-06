Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $585.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $528.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $469.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

