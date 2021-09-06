Broderick Brian C Buys 141 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.7% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

