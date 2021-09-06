Broderick Brian C Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,820,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 281,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 794,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.