Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce sales of $118.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Harmonic posted sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $483.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 482,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.62 million, a P/E ratio of -919.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

