Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

IBKR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 460,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,810. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,339,211 shares in the company, valued at $490,919,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

