Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,483.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 487,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

