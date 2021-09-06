Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.56. AON posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.43. 990,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $292.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

