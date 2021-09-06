Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Aramark by 572.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.