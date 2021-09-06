Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.62. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.37. 2,513,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

