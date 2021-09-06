Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. CEVA also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

CEVA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33, a PEG ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. CEVA has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

