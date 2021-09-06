Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.56. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.