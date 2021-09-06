Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $142.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $147.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 42,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $356.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

