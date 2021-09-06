Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.30 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $289.13 on Monday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.