Brokerages Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $679.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

