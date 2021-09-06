Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.08. The stock had a trading volume of 997,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $454.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.