Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report sales of $272.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 422,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,936. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -88.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

