Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $181.29

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.44. 2,385,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,449. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

