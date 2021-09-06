Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$141.17

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$141.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$127.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.20. The stock has a market cap of C$82.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$132.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

