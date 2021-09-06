Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $22.70

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 27.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 308,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

