Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target at $2.10

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSEMKT GAU traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,629. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

