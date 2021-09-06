Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $30.47

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 836,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,142. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $480.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

