Brokerages Set Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) PT at $17.40

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.