Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $15.83

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 635,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.