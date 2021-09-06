Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price at $23.55

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898,136. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 45.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Skillz by 47.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 276.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

